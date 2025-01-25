Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City face Chelsea in the Premier League with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to bounce back after another difficult defeat in midweek.

City’s 4-2 loss to PSG means that their future in the Champions League is in doubt, and the club’s upcoming run of games will add to Guardiola’s worries, with his side facing all of the rest of the top six in the next few weeks.

That run begins against a Chelsea side who are enduring their own struggles, with this week’s win over Wolves their first in five games.

Yet despite their lean runs, the pair sit fourth and fifth, with Enzo Maresca’s side just two points above their hosts.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Man City v Chelsea?

Man City v Chelsea is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 25 January at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.

Team news

Ruben Dias and Jeremy Doku have been ruled out for Manchester City, who could hand debuts to new signings Vitor Reis, Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov after completing three deals in the last week.

For Chelsea, Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia missed the match against Wolves, with Maresca saying that the club “don’t know yet how long they are going to be out”. Levi Colwill also missed that match, but no more information has come to light as to why.

Wesley Fofana has taken more steps towards a return after his hamstring issue, but he is likely to be out for a few more weeks, as is Benoit Badiashile.

Predicted line-ups

Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Stones, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Savinho; Haaland.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Dewsbury-Hall, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.

Odds

Man City win 1/1

Draw 3/1

Chelsea win 12/5

Prediction

Despite their chastening loss in midweek, City remain favourites at home, and with Chelsea recording just their first win in five matches against Wolves, it should be a tight encounter at the Etihad.

Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea.

