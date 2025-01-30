Who Man City could draw in Champions League knockout play-offs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It was a rollercoaster, but Manchester City are safely through to the knockout rounds of the Champions League after coming from behind to beat Club Brugge 3-1 on the final day of group-stage action.

Mateo Kovacic, an own goal and Savinho stopped City stunningly crashing out after Raphael Onyedika gave Brugge a lead on the stroke of half-time but Pep Guardiola’s side have to settle for the play-offs after finishing outside of the top eight of the league phase.

Improbable collapses to Sporting, Feyenoord and Paris Saint-Germain left the 2023 European champions in a precarious position going into the final round.

But City kept their nerve to beat Club Brugge and advance, although a difficult path through to the Munich finals now awaits them with two European giants as their potential opponents.

City will be unseeded for Friday’s play-off draw but the Premier League side may take that after facing the possibility of crashing out altogether.

The clubs Manchester City could draw in Champions League

After finishing the league phase as the 22nd seed, Manchester City will have to negotiate the play-off rounds.

And City will be among the non-seeded sides for Friday’s draw, which will determine the exact position of the teams in the bracket. They will face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the play-offs.

By finishing 22nd, City ensured they will face either the 11th-place team (Real Madrid) or the 12th-place team (Bayern Munich), with Celtic, who finished 21st, facing the other one. It guarantees an absolute blockbuster tie in the play-offs.

Full list of play-off matches

9th/10th to play 23rd/24th – Atalanta/Borussia Dortmund to play Sporting/Club Brugge

11th/12th to play 21st/22nd – Real Madrid/Bayern Munich to play Celtic/Manchester City

13th/14th to play 19th/20th – AC Milan/PSV to play Feyenoord/Juventus

15th/16th to play 17th/18th – PSG/Benfica to play Monaco/Brest

When will Manchester City play their play-off?

The Champions League play-offs take place across 11/12 and 18/19 February. As the non-seeded team, Manchester City will be away in the second leg.