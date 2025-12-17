Is Manchester City vs Brentford on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City host Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals this evening, with both sides arriving at the Etihad hoping to book a place in the first cup semi-final of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in fine form of late, having beaten Real Madrid and Crystal Palace last week to consolidate their Champions League standing while maintaining pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

And tonight they could book yet another semi-final in a competition they have done well in under Guardiola, with the Spaniard having won the League Cup four times since 2017/18.

City’s opponents are a Bees side that are struggling under Keith Andrews in the Premier League, sitting in 15th, but with City likely to make changes to the starting XI, they will be wary of the potential for an upset at the Etihad tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Manchester City vs Brentford?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 17 December at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Kick-off is set for 7.30pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream the action online via NOWTV.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Winger Jeremy Doku will presumably face a late fitness test after missing the match against Palace with a leg injury, though Guardiola did not elaborate on the extent of the issue, so the Belgian could miss more matches.

Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri will be absent for the hosts due to Afcon, with both making a return at some point in January. This match will likely come too soon for Rodri and John Stones, both of whom are expected back closer to Christmas, while Mateo Kovacic remains the club’s only long-term injury absentee.

For Brentford, Joshua Dasilva, Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho are the long-term absentees, while Dango Ouattara and Frank Onyeka are missing due to Afcon duty.

Kevin Schade is suspended and will return for the weekend Premier League game, while Reiss Nelson will be assessed but this match should come a little too soon for the attacker.

Predicted line-ups

Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Gvardiol, Ake; Lewis, Gonzalez, Reijnders; Savinho, Haaland, Foden.

Brentford XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Hickey; Henderson, Janelt; Damsgaard, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Thiago.