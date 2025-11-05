Is Man City v Borussia Dortmund on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Champions League
Haaland face his former team with both Man City and Borussia Dortmund taking seven points from their first three games
Erling Haaland will look to continue his home scoring run against his former team as Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
The irrepressible striker’s brace against Bournemouth on Sunday took his tally to nine Manchester City goals from his last five home appearances.
And he now faces the side he left to join City in 2022, with Niko Kovac’s side sitting third in the Bundesliga – but already seven points behind Bayern Munich.
City have taken seven points from their opening three Champions League matches - the same as their opponents Dortmund.
Haaland scored a stunning acrobatic goal when City last faced Dortmund at the Etihad back in September 2022. Here’s everything you need to know
When is Man City v Borussia Dortmund?
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 5 November at the Etihad Stadium.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, which will offer a live stream for TNT Sports customers.
What is the team news?
Rodri continues to build his fitness but City remain without Mateo Kovacic while Bernando Silva is a yellow card away from suspension. City host champions Liverpool on Sunday, which may influence Pep Guardiola’s plans. Indeed, City did not train before the match on Tuesday. “It was such a demanding game against Bournemouth, I prefer they stay at home,” Guardiola said.
Borussia Dortmund carry a dangerous frontline that includes Serhou Guirassy, Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt. Felix Nmecha is a former Manchester City academy product who has gone on to became an important player for the German side after leaving City at the end of his contract in 2021. Jobe Bellingham is also available, returning to English soil following his move from Sunderland in the summer.
Possible line-ups
Manchester City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, O’Reilly; Reijnders, Bernardo; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland
Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel; Anselmino, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Beier; Adeyemi, Brandt; Guirassy
