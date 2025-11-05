Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erling Haaland will look to continue his home scoring run against his former team as Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The irrepressible striker’s brace against Bournemouth on Sunday took his tally to nine Manchester City goals from his last five home appearances.

And he now faces the side he left to join City in 2022, with Niko Kovac’s side sitting third in the Bundesliga – but already seven points behind Bayern Munich.

City have taken seven points from their opening three Champions League matches - the same as their opponents Dortmund.

Haaland scored a stunning acrobatic goal when City last faced Dortmund at the Etihad back in September 2022. Here’s everything you need to know

When is Man City v Borussia Dortmund?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 5 November at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, which will offer a live stream for TNT Sports customers.

What is the team news?

Rodri continues to build his fitness but City remain without Mateo Kovacic while Bernando Silva is a yellow card away from suspension. City host champions Liverpool on Sunday, which may influence Pep Guardiola’s plans. Indeed, City did not train before the match on Tuesday. “It was such a demanding game against Bournemouth, I prefer they stay at home,” Guardiola said.

Borussia Dortmund carry a dangerous frontline that includes Serhou Guirassy, Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt. Felix Nmecha is a former Manchester City academy product who has gone on to became an important player for the German side after leaving City at the end of his contract in 2021. Jobe Bellingham is also available, returning to English soil following his move from Sunderland in the summer.

Possible line-ups

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, O’Reilly; Reijnders, Bernardo; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel; Anselmino, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Beier; Adeyemi, Brandt; Guirassy