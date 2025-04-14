Bruno Fernandes vows Man Utd ‘will fight back’ against Lyon after Newcastle rout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bruno Fernandes has promised Manchester United will bounce back from their drubbing at Newcastle as they attempt to book their place in the Europa League semi-finals.

The Red Devils welcome Lyon to Old Trafford on Thursday evening with their last-eight tie finely balanced after last week’s 2-2 draw in France.

However, they will head into the game still smarting from Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League drubbing at St James’ Park, in which a second-half capitulation cost them dearly.

Skipper Fernandes told MUTV: “We will fight back on Thursday. We will fight back and we will put everything back on the pitch that we have to do.

“From tomorrow on, we are going to put our heads on to the game, fresh legs, fresh minds and together with the fans, we are going to do something special again.”

Ruben Amorim’s much-changed side – under-fire keeper Andre Onana was one of five men to miss out – was backed by a vociferous following on Tyneside, and the fans had something to celebrate when Alejandro Garnacho cancelled out Sandro Tonali’s opener before the break.

However, Harvey Barnes’ double and a fourth from Bruno Guimaraes, which was handed to him on a plate following a mistake by Onana’s replacement Altay Bayindir, left the travelling supporters in glum mood as they contemplated their journey home.

Fernandes admitted he could understand their frustration, but vowed to give them something to cheer on Thursday night.

He said: “They have always been by our side, so it’s time for us to pay back and I’m pretty sure this team is aware of that. We are very aware of what the fans have been doing for us, how much they care about the club, how much they care about the players.

“I know sometimes frustration gets into them, but that’s normal. As it gets into me on the pitch, it’s normal to get into the fans in the stands, and everyone is very aware of what we have to do on Thursday.

“It’s going to be a big game for us, it’s going to be a big game for the club. It’s going to be a big game for Lyon too, but we have to be at the level.”

Amorim, who declined to reveal whether or not Onana would be recalled to face Lyon, lost Joshua Zirkzee to a hamstring problem at St James’ Park and withdrew Garnacho and Fernandes as he attempted to retain a measure of freshness for what lies ahead.