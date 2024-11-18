Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Northern Ireland travel to Luxembourg on Monday night in the final round of fixtures in Nations League Group C3, with Michael O’Neill’s men sitting two points clear at the top.

Ireland beat Belarus 2-0 last time out, so now they must simply match or better Bulgaria’s result in order to win promotion to the ‘B’ leagues.

And they face a Luxembourg side who lost 1-0 to Bulgaria last week, and who sit rock bottom of the table with just two points earned.

Northern Ireland eased to a 2-0 win at Windsor Park in the reverse fixture in September, and fans will be hoping for a similar result as they look to book a place among sides such as the Republic of Ireland, Norway and Greece in the ‘B’ leagues.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland?

The match takes place on Monday 18 November with kick-off set for 7.45pm GMT at the Luxembourg Stadium in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Where can I watch the match?

Fans cannot find tonight’s match on live TV, though they can stream it online on YouTube via the ViaPlay International channel.

What is the team news?

There are no new injury concerns for Michael O’Neill’s men, so expect a similar starting line-up to the one that eased past Belarus.

Trai Hume, Daniel Ballard and Ciaron Brown will likely form the back three once again, with Brodie Spencer and Liverpool’s Conor Bradley as wing-backs.

In midfield, Shea Charles could partner Ali McCann once more, with Isaac Price in a more advanced role.

Dion Charles will likely keep his place upfront after his goal last time out, while Paul Smyth will likely partner him.

Predicted line-ups

Luxembourg XI: Pereira-Cardoso; Jans, Korac, Carlson, Pinto; Martins Pereira, de Sousa Moreira Cruz; Sinani, Olesen, Bohnert; Rodrigues.

Northern Ireland XI: Pierce; Hume, Ballard, Brown; Bradley, McCann, Charles, Spencer; Price; Smyth, Charles.

Prediction

Northern Ireland ran out 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture, and though they may be away this time round, expect them to beat a team with just two points so far this campaign. Luxembourg 0-2 Northern Ireland.

