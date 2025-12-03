Liverpool vs Sunderland betting tips

Liverpool will be hoping to make it two wins from two when they host Sunderland at Anfield on Wednesday, desperate to get their season back on track (8:15pm, Sky Sports Football).

They won at West Ham on Sunday, keeping only their fifth clean sheet of the season in the process.

After being so strong defensively last season and conceding just 41 goals in 38 league games, they have already conceded 20 in just over a third of the season.

They currently sit eighth in the league table, nine points behind the leaders Arsenal, and betting sites are now offering 18/1 on the Reds retaining their title.

Liverpool are currently one point behind Sunderland, who have made a flying start to life back in the top flight. They won promotion via the play-offs in May, beating Sheffield United in the final, and Regis le Bris’ side have won six, drawn four and lost three so far.

Highlights so far include wins over Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea and draws with Aston Villa and Arsenal, and they are now as short as 9/4 in the Premier League odds for a top-half finish having started the season as favourites for relegation.

Isak to punish Sunderland again

Despite losing two of their last three home league games, against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, that is as many as Liverpool had lost in their previous 53 games at Anfield, having won 41 and drawn 10.

They also haven’t lost consecutive home top flight games since a six-game losing run between January and March 2021, but they were without their 12th man - the fans. In front of supporters, they last suffered back-to-back home league defeats in 2012.

Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo were both on target as the Reds won at West Ham on Sunday as the former Newcastle striker finally opened his account in the Premier League for his new club.

He scored in their 2-1 League Cup win over Southampton back in September, but will be hoping that Sunday’s goal can kickstart his Liverpool career.

The 26-year-old cost Liverpool £125m when he made the move from Newcastle in August and he has previous against the Magpies’s north-east rivals.

He scored twice in a 3-0 FA Cup win back in January 2024 and football betting sites are offering 13/10 on him scoring at any time.

He has opened the scoring 13 times since the start of last season, including at the weekend, and he will be desperate to make up for lost time this season.

Reds to make it two from two

Sunderland will go into the game full of confidence after coming from 2-0 down at home to beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday, to secure their sixth league win of the season.

Goals from Amine Adli and Tyler Adams saw the Cherries race to a 2-0 lead after just 15 minutes but the home side hit back through Enzo Le Fee, Bertrand Traore and Brian Brobbey to secure the win.

They are 15/2 on some football betting apps to win on Wednesday, but Sunderland don’t have a great record at Anfield. They are winless in their last 18 trips, drawing nine and losing nine, with their last win coming in October 1983.

So far this season their six away league matches has seen the fewest goals of any side on the road with just three for and six against.

If Liverpool can back up their solid showing at West Ham, a slender, Isak-inspired win could be the order of the day.

