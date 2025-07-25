Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool face AC Milan in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong with the Reds’ supporters eager to catch a glimpse of Florian Wirtz.

The German could make his debut here after his record-breaking move from Bayer Leverkusen, having featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Stoke City at the academy’s training ground, and Arne Slot is ready to shuffle his squad as the champions prepare to defend their Premier League title.

Milan provide an interesting test for the Reds, having lost to Arsenal 1-0 before beating them in a penalty shoot-out last week, with Christian Comotto slotting home the winning spot kick.

Slot’s side continue to be linked with Alexander Isak, with the Newcastle forward reportedly declaring his intent to pursue a move away.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pre-season friendly as the champions ramp up preparations for the 2025/26 season:

When is Liverpool v AC Milan?

The pre-season friendly kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday, 26 July at the Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong.

How can I watch it?

The game is not televised in the UK, but you can watch it on Liverpool’s dedicated in-house channel All Red Video. A monthly subscription can be purchased for £4.99 to watch on mobile devices.

Team news

Florian Wirtz could make his debut for the Reds after his English-record transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, having featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Stoke this week.

Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, Alisson and Ibrahima Konate did not play the friendly against Preston, but should play here after

Milan’s new boys Samuele Ricci and Luka Modric could feature for the Rossoneri. Though Santiago Gimemenz could miss the game after being eased back in following his involvement at the Gold Cup.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Gomez, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Endo, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Ngumoha

AC Milan XI: Terracciano; Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Ricci, Musah, Loftus-Cheek, Chukwueze; Leao, Okafor

Liverpool pre-season schedule

All kick-off times BST

13 July: Preston 1-3 Liverpool, Deepdale

20 July: Liverpool 5-0 Stoke City, AXA Training Centre

26 July: AC Milan - Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong, kick-off 12.30pm

30 July: Yokohama FM - Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, kick-off 11.30am

4 August: Athletic Bilbao (two games) - Anfield, Liverpool, kick-off 5pm and 8pm