Is Liverpool vs Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie tonight, with the Reds needing to overturn a one-goal deficit if they’re to make a second consecutive final.

Despite leading the Premier League, Arne Slot’s side slipped to a 1-0 loss in the capital last month, leaving them with plenty to do at Anfield.

Nevertheless, Liverpool head into the game as favourites to make the March final, having won four of their last five in all competitions.

Things could hardly be going any differently for Spurs, whose victory at Brentford at the weekend was their first win in their last five league games.

But Ange Postecoglou will know that he’s within touching distance of a first final if he can conjure up a famous night on Merseyside.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Liverpool vs Tottenham?

The Carabao Cup semi-final fixture will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, 6 February.

What TV channel is it on?

This fixture will be shown free-to-air on ITV 1 in the UK, with subscribers also able to watch online via ITVX. Coverage begins at 7.30pm.

For Sky customers, it will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage getting underway at 7pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

For the hosts, the only new injury concern after their 2-0 win at the weekend is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was forced off in that match and is a doubt for midweek. Joe Gomez will likely remain sidelined after his hamstring injury, while Federico Chiesa could return to the squad after not being picked last week.

Spurs have no new injury concerns after their win on Sunday, but they are still in the midst of a crisis, with Cristian Romero, Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, Destiny Udogie and Guigliemo Vicario all out for at least a couple more weeks.

Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Radu Dragusin are also out, while Micky van de Ven could make his return after missing the Brentford game, though Postecoglou said that he may need “another week of training to be ready in another week”.

Postecoglou will also hope winter signing Kevin Danso will be registered in time to play, and he could potentially make his debut.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz.

Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Porro, Gray, Danso, Spence; Bissouma, Bentancur; Moore, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison.

Odds

Liverpool to win – 2/9

Draw – 6/1

Tottenham to win – 11/1

Prediction

A lot will depend on the starting elevens fielded by each manager, but the home advantage and superior quality should eventually tell for Liverpool against an injury-hit Spurs.

Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham.