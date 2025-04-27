Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool need just one point to secure the Premier League title as they host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Arne Slot’s side are on the brink of their second league title in five years, following Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in midweek. The Reds only need to avoid defeat against an out-of-form Spurs team to guarantee the 2024/25 title.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s late winner last weekend at Leicester took them a step closer to an unassailable lead. A second Premier League title would draw them level with Manchester United in English top-flight league titles, at 20.

Spurs, meanwhile, are a lowly 16th in the Premier League table and have lost four of their last five league games, including a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Monday. Ange Postecoglou’s side are, however, in the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they face Bodo/Glimt in their first-leg on Thursday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash.

When is Liverpool vs Tottenham?

Liverpool vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday, 27 April at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with build-up starting at 4pm, straight after the Bournemouth vs Man Utd game.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Anfield on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be pushing to start after returning from injury last week with a match-winning goal at Leicester.

Joe Gomez is a long-term absentee. Other than that, Slot should have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son missed the game against Forest due to a long-running ankle/foot injury. With Spurs’ biggest tie of the season to come in Europe, it seems unlikely that Postecoglou would recall the South Korean at Anfield.

Centre-back Radu Dragusin is another long-term absentee.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Salah, Jota

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven; Spence; Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison; Johnson, Richarlison, Solanke

Odds

Liverpool win 1/4

Draw 5/1

Tottenham win 17/4