What Liverpool need to win the Premier League title on Sunday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool are within touching distance of securing the Premier League title but Arsenal’s draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night delayed the victory parade until at least the weekend.

Had the Gunners lost, then the title would mathematically have been heading to Anfield but, despite Jean-Philippe Mateta’s sublime finish snatching a 2-2 draw for Palace, Arsenal narrowed the gap to 12 points with four games to go.

Liverpool’s victory over Leicester City last weekend had moved that advantage to 13 points but as Mikel Arteta’s Gunners got marginally closer to Arne Slot’s side, one more point is still required for the Reds to make mathematically certain.

That’s because Arsenal are only able to obtain a maximum of 79 points, with four games left to play. Liverpool are already on 79 points, so a draw or win over Tottenham on Sunday would be enough to seal the crown.

When could Liverpool win the Premier League?

One more point would be enough for Liverpool to seal the title. The next opportunity to win themselves the title will be against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday 27 April.

Liverpool’s next game after Tottenham is a trip to Chelsea on Sunday 4 May, followed by facing Arsenal at Anfield on 11 May. Liverpool could therefore receive guard of honour at Stamford Bridge and from the Gunners at Anfield in the next few weeks.

open image in gallery Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the winner at Leicester ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s top scorer this season ( Getty Images )

Remaining Premier League fixtures

Liverpool have five games to go and Arsenal have four games left. Each side’s remaining fixtures are as follows:

Liverpool

Points: 79 (played 33)

Arsenal

Points: 67 (played 34)