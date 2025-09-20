Former Liverpool women’s team manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Liverpool women’s team manager Matt Beard has died aged 47, the club have announced.

Beard had two spells as manager of the Reds and most recently left the Women’s Super League club in February this year.

A statement on the Liverpool website said: “Liverpool is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of former LFC Women manager Matt Beard.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Matt’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“Matt was not only an extremely committed and successful manager, he was also a person of real integrity and warmth, who will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club.”

Beard won back-to-back WSL titles with Liverpool in 2013 and 2014 in his first spell in charge and led the side to their maiden Champions League campaign.

He rejoined the Reds in 2021 following spells with Boston Breakers in the United States, West Ham and Bristol City.

Beard guided Liverpool to promotion back to the WSL in his first season back at the helm and remained in charge until February.

Beard was appointed Burnley boss in June but resigned in August.

Burnley said in a statement on the club website: “It is with sadness that Burnley can confirm Matt Beard has passed away, at the age of 47.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Matt’s family and friends.”

Liverpool’s WSL rivals Manchester United described Beard as a “giant” of the women’s game, posting on X: “Matt was a fierce opponent of ours; a giant of women’s football. He will be greatly missed, and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

A statement on the Women’s Super League X account said: “Everyone at WSL Football extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of Matt Beard following news of his passing.

“Matt played an instrumental role in the growth of women’s football and will be missed by everyone associated with the game.

“Rest in peace, Matt.”

The Football Association also paid tribute to a “key figure” in women’s football.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Matt Beard,” a post on the official FA X account said.

“Matt was a key figure in growing the women’s game and will be missed by all. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Beard took charge of West Ham in 2018 and led them to the Women’s FA Cup final the following year.

“West Ham is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Matt Beard,” the club said on X.

“The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the club are with Matt’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Another of his former clubs, Millwall, with whom he started his managerial career, also paid tribute on X, stating: “Everybody at the club is deeply saddened by the passing of former Lionesses manager, Matt Beard.

“We send all our love and support to his family, friends and colleagues across the many clubs he managed at this very difficult time.”

Beard had a coaching spell at Charlton, who posted: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of former Charlton Women’s coach Matt Beard.

“All our thoughts are with Matt’s family and friends at this tragic time.”