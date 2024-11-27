Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Premier League leaders Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League tonight to start what is probably the biggest week of Arne Slot’s tenure so far.

The Reds sit eight points clear of Manchester City in the league ahead of facing the champions on Sunday, but first they must square off with the European champions at Anfield as they look to stay top of the competition’s new league table.

Slot’s side were perhaps lucky to mount a comeback away at Southampton last weekend, but it is a win that continues their near-perfect start to the season.

And a victory against Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid side would be another indicator of Liverpool’s credentials, as well as the ideal way to prepare for a potential title-decider this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Liverpool will face Real Madrid at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 27 November at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Where can I watch?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch via the discovery+ app.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Liverpool have no new injury concerns after the win over Southampton, with Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota the only notable absentees for Arne Slot’s side.

Conor Bradley will likely deputise for Alexander-Arnold at right-back, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk likely continuing at centre-back with Andy Robertson on the left.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones could both retain their places, though Alexis Mac Allister could replace Jones as he did at the weekend. In the more advanced positions, Slot has the ability to chop and change between Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo on the wings, though Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah will likely keep their places after encouraging performances against Southampton. Up front, Darwin Nunez remains the only viable option to lead the attack.

For Real, the big news is that Vinicius Jr will miss the match after picking up a hamstring injury in the weekend’s win over Leganes. In addition, notable absences for Los Blancos include Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, who have both suffered ACL injuries, as well as Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo, who was absent for the game at the weekend.

Kylian Mbappe could lead the line in the absence of Real’s Brazilian duo, with Brahim Diaz the other option if the Frenchman is to play in his favoured position on the left. Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler will likely provide the support in attack, with Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga anchoring the midfield.

Ancelotti will likely have to go with a makeshift back four, with Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy the only two regular starters available – Fede Valverde covered at right-back last week, with academy prospect Raul Asensio used at centre-back.

Predicted lineups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Ceballos; Guler, Bellingham, Mbappe; Brahim.

Odds

Liverpool 17/20

Draw 14/5

Real Madrid 29/10

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Considering Liverpool’s recent form and home advantage, combined with some notable injuries for Real, it’s hard to see anything but a win for the hosts to continue Arne Slot’s dream start. Liverpool 2-1 Real Madrid.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.