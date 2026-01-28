Is Liverpool v Qarabag on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash
Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League tie
Liverpool are one win away from booking their spot in the Champions League last 16 and will bid to extend their strong European form as they host Qarabag on Wednesday.
Arne Slot’s Reds hammered Marseille 3-0 in their last outing in the competition, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo on the scoresheet either side of Geronimo Rulli’s own goal.
They sit fourth in the league table as things stand and a win over 18th-placed Qarabag would see them seal one of eight automatic qualification spots.
But their 13-game unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday as Bournemouth stole a 3-2 win at the death, and their last Champions League game at Anfield was a 4-1 thrashing by PSV Eindhoven, so it isn’t guaranteed to be plain sailing for Liverpool or the under-pressure Slot.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Liverpool v Qarabag?
Liverpool host Qarabag at Anfield on Wednesday 28 January, with kick-off at 8pm.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 6.30pm, and streaming service discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
Team news
Joe Gomez is a doubt after clashing with goalkeeper Alisson in the weekend defeat to Bournemouth and possibly sustaining a head injury, while Ibrahima Konate is also a potential absentee following the death of his father.
Defenders Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley and striker Alexander Isak are long-term absentees, with Federico Chiesa another doubt after missing the last two games with a knock. However, Andy Robertson is available after his mooted transfer to Tottenham Hotspur broke down.
Qarabag are without the injured Kady Borges and striker Ramil Sheydayev, who is ineligible, but are otherwise able to field a full strength squad.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Endo; Gakpo, Mac Allister, Ngumoha; Ekitike
Qarabag XI: Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarquliyev; Jankovic, Bicalho; Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir; Duran
