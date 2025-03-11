Is Liverpool vs PSG on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch Champions League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool host Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of a mouthwatering Champions League last-16 tie, with the Reds leading 1-0 thanks to goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s heroics in the Parc des Princes.

The Premier League leaders were dominated by the French champions last week in Paris, but Alisson kept Arne Slot’s side in the game as Harvey Elliott’s late goal sealed a famous smash-and-grab away from home.

Slot has told his Liverpool players that they need to play far better at Anfield, with Luis Enrique’s dangerous attack of Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola by far the most threatening test they have faced this season.

Mohamed Salah had a quiet night by his standards in the Parc des Princes ( Getty Images )

Liverpool were below par once against at home to Southampton on Saturday, but they roared back in the second half to win 3-1 after Slot’s half-time team talk.

The Reds know they need to be on it from the start tonight at Anfield, with a quarter-final against either Aston Villa or Club Brugge awaiting the winner.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain?

The Champions League last-16 second leg kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 11 March.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage getting underway from 7pm. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

It was Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez who made an impact from the bench in the first leg, but Arne Slot is likely to name a similar side to the one that started in Paris.

The Reds have no new injury concerns but Cody Gakpo remains a doubt after missing the weekend’s win over Southampton due to an ongoing ankle issue.

Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota and Alexis Mac Allister should return. Dominik Szoboszlai should be preferred to Curtis Jones in midfield.

For PSG, Luis Enrique was able to name Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Vitinha, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes on the bench for their 4-1 win at Rennes on Saturday, with Fabian Ruiz, Marquinhos and Gianluigi Donnarumma rested completely. They should all return to the line-up.

Goncalo Ramos could offer something different as a more traditional No 9. If not, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele and Barcola will lead the line.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola