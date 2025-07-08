Liverpool pre-season friendlies 2025: Full schedule and results
Liverpool won the Premier League last season in Arne Slot’s first campaign at the helm
Liverpool will return to action in pre-season with the club still digesting the news of Diogo Jota’s death.
The Portugal international passed away following a car accident in Spain early in July, with Arne Slot delaying his squad’s return to training following the sad incident.
Once preparations for the new season have begun, Slot’s side will start to think about the defence of their Premier League title having achieved domestic success in their first season under the Dutchman.
Their opening scheduled friendly against Preston is in doubt, though, with the Liverpool squad set to be consulted on whether they feel ready to play after Jota’s passing.
Liverpool’s pre-season fixtures are below:
When does Liverpool’s pre-season begin?
Liverpool’s pre-season had been due to start on 7 July when players were set to begin training on Merseyside, though a phased return will now take place. A pre-season tour of Asia, encompassing fixtures in Hong Kong and Japan, is scheduled for later in July.
Liverpool pre-season fixtures
All kick-off times BST
13 July: Preston - Deepdale Stadium, Preston, kick-off 3pm
26 July: AC Milan - Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong, kick-off 12.30pm
30 July: Yokohama FM - Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, kick-off 11.30am
4 August: Athletic Bilbao (two games) - Anfield, Liverpool, kick-off 5pm and 8pm
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments