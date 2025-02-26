Is Liverpool vs Newcastle on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool face Newcastle in the Premier League tonight, with the hosts looking to maintain their 11-point lead at the top of the table.

Arne Slot’s side eased to an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City last week to take a huge step closer to a 20th top-flight title, and tonight they face one of the most difficult tests from their remaining games as they welcome Newcastle to Anfield.

Eddie Howe’s side earned a dramatic 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest last week, and they come into the game firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification, in sixth place and level on points with City in fifth.

These two sides played out one of the games of the season in a 3-3 draw at St. James’ Park in December, though a repeat of that result favours one side far more than the other tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When is Liverpool vs Newcastle?

The match kicks off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday, 26 February at Anfield.

How can I watch the match?

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6.30pm. Subscribers can also watch online or on the discovery+ app.

Team news

Arne Slot has no new injury concerns after the win over City with Alexis Mac Allister cleared to feature, though Conor Bradley remains out. Joe Gomez is similarly still sidelined.

Cody Gakpo made his return for the Reds at the weekend, so he could be fit to start on the left.

For Newcastle, Joelinton and Sven Botman are the only long-term injuries, with nothing new to report after the win over Nottingham Forest.

Sandro Tonali could return to the side in midfield ahead of Lewis Miley, with the rest of the side likely to stay the same as they face the league leaders.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Jota.

Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Odds

Liverpool win - 1/2

Draw - 7/2

Newcastle win - 5/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

As with the return fixture, this match should provide plenty of intensity and quality in a close encounter. At this point, all Liverpool have to do is avoid losses, so they may not quite go all-out as there Magpies visit.

Liverpool 2-2 Newcastle.