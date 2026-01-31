Is Liverpool vs Newcastle on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool will hope to carry momentum from European progression into the Premier League as they play host to Newcastle United.

The Reds are on a barren run of five league games without a win, with their stoppage-time defeat at Bournemouth last weekend following four successive draws.

Arne Slot’s men have, however, found solace in the Champions League and sealed qualification to the last 16 by thrashing Qarabag 6-0 on Wednesday, achieving what Newcastle couldn’t as the Magpies were forced to settle for the knockout play-offs with a draw at Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle, who succumbed to a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in their last league outing, will hope to pile the pressure back on Slot at Anfield as Eddie Howe goes all out for revenge, with teenager Rio Ngumoha’s 100th-minute winner from the reverse fixture still fresh in Geordie minds.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

When is Liverpool vs Newcastle?

Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle kicks off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 31 January at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch the match on discovery+.

Team news

Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis was worsened further on Wednesday as Jeremie Frimpong limped off with a hamstring problem just four minutes into the Qarabag contest. Slot has already ruled him out, while Joe Gomez is also unlikely to return from injury. Ibrahima Konate has been on compassionate leave and his return remains unclear.

Newcastle will be without Joelinton due to a groin problem but welcomed back countryman Bruno Guimaraes for the PSG clash. Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Jones, Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon.