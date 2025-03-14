Liverpool vs Newcastle team news, TV channel and how to watch Carabao Cup final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool and Newcastle clash in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley as Eddie Howe’s side look to finally end their 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

Newcastle lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester United two years ago to prolong one one of the longest trophy droughts in British sport - but the Magpies will travel to London with confidence as well as hope thanks to the goalscoring form of talisman Alexander Isak.

Liverpool, though, will start as favourites to lift the first silverware of the season as the runaway Premier League leaders look to win their first trophy under Arne Slot. Liverpool are also defending champions having beaten Chelsea last season to win the League Cup for a record-extending 10th time.

The Reds were taken to extra time and penalties by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday but that defeat will only give Slot’s side more motivation to bounce back at Wembley as they look to add the Carabao Cup to their seemingly imminent Premier League crown.

Both Liverpool and Newcastle have suffered key absences before the Carabao Cup, however. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

Liverpool will face Newcastle at 4:30pm on Sunday 16 March at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The Carabao Cup final will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

What is the team news?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of the Carabao Cup final and faces an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury in the defeat to PSG. With Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley also unavailable, Alexander-Arnold is likely to be replaced by Jarell Quansah at right back.

Ibrahima Konate limped off against PSG but is expected to be fine. Cody Gakpo returned off the bench against PSG and is back in contention. After starting in the semi-final win over Tottenham, Alisson is expected to play ahead of back-up Caoimhin Kelleher, who has started Liverpool’s last two Carabao Cup triumphs.

Newcastle have endured a tough run ahead of the Carabao Cup final, losing their first-choice left side after Anthony Gordon was suspended for three games and Lewis Hall suffered a season-ending injury. Sven Botman is also unavailable for Eddie Howe, who is yet to beat Liverpool while in charge of Newcastle.

Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento should start at left wing and left back respectively, with Kieran Trippier starting at right back, while Alexander Isak and Joelinton were unavailable for Newcastle’s defeat to Liverpool late last month but are available to boost Howe’s side.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tomali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Barnes