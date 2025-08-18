Liverpool to pass £200m in player sales with Ben Doak set to join Bournemouth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool are about to pass the £200million mark in player sales this summer with teenage winger Ben Doak set to complete a move to Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old is on the verge of finalising his transfer to the south coast in a £25million deal, the PA news agency understands.

Doak, signed from Celtic in 2022 for £600,000, has made 10 appearances for Liverpool in his first two years and spent the whole of last campaign on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough, where he scored three goals in 24 games.

He follows Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah out of the club this summer, with the income from those sales going a long way to offset a transfer spend in excess of £300m.

That figure could go higher with Liverpool still retaining an interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi and Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, which would cost them at least another £150m.

However, there are likely to be more departures from Anfield with Kostas Tsimikas – now third-choice left-back after the arrival of Milos Kerkez and not in the squad for Friday’s win over Bournemouth – linked with Nottingham Forest.

Midfielder Harvey Elliott remains in talks with RB Leipzig, who are likely to make a formal move once Chelsea target Xavi Simons’ future is decided.

West Ham were understood to also be interested in the England Under-21 international but the Bundesliga is currently the most attractive option for him.