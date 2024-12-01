Is Liverpool vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel, and how to watch Premier League blockbuster

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool will take an eight-point lead into their Anfield showdown with Manchester City in the Premier League.

The champions lost for the fifth game in a row in all competitions as Pep Guardiola’s side were thrashed 4-0 by Tottenham on Saturday night.

And Arne Slot’s side took full advantage as Mohamed Salah scored twice to complete a thrilling comeback win over Southampton at St Mary’s.

Liverpool then defeated holders Real Madrid in the Champions League to continue their excellent season - and all eyes are now on the blockbuster against City.

City have won the last four Premier League titles in a row but Liverpool will have real belief that they can end that run if they go 11 points clear.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City?

The fixture will kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 1 December at Anfield.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Liverpool vs Man City latest team news

The only blemish on Liverpool’s evening against Real Madrid were the injuries to Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley. Slot said both players will continue to be assessed, but said Konate staying down at full-time was “not a good sign” ahead of the City match.

Bradley, who went off holding his hamstring, could be replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right back is fit to start after returning to the bench against Real Madrid, while Jarrell Quansah may be required to partner Virgil van Dijk and face Erling Haaland if Konate is not available.

Elsewhere, Caoimhin Kelleher will continue in goal after another excellent display - saving Kylian Mbappe’s penalty against Real Madrid. Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa remain out. Cody Gakpo could replace Luis Diaz in the rotation of Liverpool forwards.

Manchester City’s injury problems have been clear for all to see during their six-game winless run. As well as Rodri, Mateo Kovacic is out and John Stones is a doubt after missing the draw against Feyenoord.

Ruben Dias returned to the bench in midweek and Kevin De Bruyne made his second appearance as a substitute since returning from his injury, as he moves closer to a start. Jeremy Doku is also working his way back and Pep Gurdiola will provide an update on Friday.

Liverpool vs Man City possible line-ups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Lewis, Gundogan; Bernardo, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Odds

Liverpool win 6/5

Draw 11/4

Manchester City win 12/5

