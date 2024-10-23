Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Liverpool travel to Leipzig as they look to maintain their flawless start to the new-look Champions League campaign.

Arne Slot’s side came through one of the biggest challenges of their season so far, beating Chelsea 2-1 to remain top of the Premier League table, one point above defending champions Manchester City.

Curtis Jones starred in the centre of midfield, and Mohamed Salah was on target, but the Reds will want to maintain that same form on the road in Leipzig.

Leipzig are still unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season and go into the match second in the table to Bayern Munich only on goal difference. But in Europe, they have lost both their matches, to Atletico Madrid and Juventus. The match will have an added interest after former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp committed to becoming Red Bull’s head of global soccer, although he will not take up the post until January.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match

When is it?

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool will kick off at 8pm BST (9pm CEST) at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on Discovery+ TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the match via the app and website.

Team news

Liverpool will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who continues to recover from a hamstring problem. A late decision may be made over Diogo Jota, who had to come off against Chelsea, while Harvey Elliott continues his rehabilitation following a broken foot.

Leipzig may be without Amadou Haidara after he had to leave the field early during their win against Mainz. Nicolas Seiwald, David Raum, Assan Ouédraogo and Xaver Schlager are all not expected to be available. But Kevin Kampl could be pushing for inclusion in the matchday squad.

Predicted line-ups

Leipzig XI: Gulacsi, Geertruida, Orban, Castello, Henrichs, Nusa, Kampl, Vermeeren, Xavi, Openda, Sesko

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Jones, Diaz, Jota

Odds

Leipzig 14/5

Draw 16/5

Liverpool 10/11

Prediction

Given the form Liverpool have been in so far this year it is hard to look beyond them, although Leipzig will have the home advantage and a desperation to get some points in the Champions League. Leipzig 1-2 Liverpool

