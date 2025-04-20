Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool can take another step closer to winning the Premier League title when they travel to lowly Leicester City, and may even have the chance to clinch it depending on earlier results.

Should Arsenal lose at Ipswich earlier on Sunday afternoon then Liverpool can seal their second league title in 35 years by beating the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

If Arsenal draw or win earlier on, victory for Liverpool would mean they will have the opportunity to win the title at Anfield next weekend against Tottenham Hotspur.

And the Reds will also look to celebrate Virgil van Dijk’s new contract with three points after the captain joined Mohamed Salah by committing his next two years to Liverpool.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Leicester vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday April 19 at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky Sports customer, you can watch on Now TV.

What is the team news?

Leicester were without Wout Faes in their 2-2 draw against Brighton while Jeremy Monga was also ruled out with a knock - but both are expected to return, along with Victor Kristiansen. Abdul Fatawu is sidelined with a knee injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in training for Liverpool but Conor Bradley may keep his place after last weekend’s win against West Ham. Curtis Jones will also hope to keep his place ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai but Andy Robertson may return.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester XI: Hermansen; Justin, Okoli, Coady, Kristiansen; Ndidi, Soumare; Reid, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz