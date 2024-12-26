Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool will be bidding to continue their Premier League title charge as they welcome Leicester City to Anfield.

Arne Slot’s side showcased their attacking strength in a 6-3 dismantling of Tottenham to ensure they spent Christmas four points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand over their rivals.

Consecutive defeats have dragged the visitors back into the thick of the relegation fight as a bright start under Ruud van Nistelrooy fades.

The 3-0 home humbling by fellow strugglers Wolves leaves the Dutch manager in need of a result as he takes his team to Merseyside.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Liverpool vs Leicester?

Liverpool vs Leicester is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 26 December at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with the streaming service showing every Boxing Day fixture in the Premier League.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley remain absent for Liverpool, but Arne Slot otherwise has a squad in good health.

Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen missed the defeat to Wolves, while the game also came too soon for deputy Jakub Stolarczyk after injury. Danny Ward may be replaced by the Pole with Hermansen again a major doubt.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.

Leicester XI: Stolarczyk; Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Skipp, Soumare; De Cordova-Reid, Vardy, Mavididi.

