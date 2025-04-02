Is Liverpool vs Everton on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Merseyside derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool will look to put recent heartache behind them as they lock horns with city rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Tensions reached boiling point when the two sides met in February, with James Tarkowski’s last-gasp equaliser promptly followed by all chaos breaking loose as Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure went to celebrate in front of the opposition fans.

Since dropping two points at Goodison Park, Liverpool have increased their gap at the top of the Premier League to 12, but come into Wednesday’s derby off the back of a torrid March - with an early Champions League exit, Carabao Cup final despair and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s imminent exit giving fans little to cheer about over the past few weeks.

The Reds will be eager to make sure recent developments don’t put a dampener on their season, hoping to get back on track against their blue neighbours tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Liverpool vs Everton?

The Merseyside derby kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 2 at Anfield in Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event for viewers in the UK, with coverage starting at 7pm BST.

The Independent will also have dedicated coverage of the game online with our live blog.

What is the team news?

Alisson Becker, Ryan Gravenberch and Conor Bradley have all returned to Liverpool training and could be in contention to feature, although a late fitness test will likely prove decisive for the trio. Alisson picked up a suspected concussion on Brazil duty, while Ryan Gravenberch suffered a knock in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final loss. Joe Gomez and Alexander-Arnold remain sidelined. There is also speculation that Federico Chiesa could receive a rare start up top, with his Wembley cameo proving a rare sweet note from a mostly sour trip down south.

Wednesday’s trip across Stanley Park will prove too soon for Iliman Ndiaye, Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, all of whom have returned to training but won’t be ready to feature. Vitali Mykolenko is in contention though, while Orel Mangala remains a long-term absentee for David Moyes after injuring his ACL in January.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo.

Everton XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Gueye, Garner; Alcaraz, Doucoure, Harrison; Beto.

Odds

Liverpool win – 5/13

Draw – 4/1

Everton win – 9/1

Prediction

Liverpool have endured a tough few weeks - but derby day at Anfield provides Arne Slot with the perfect chance to boost morale going into the tail-end of the season. Expect the Reds to be well up for this as they look to get their superb season back on track, getting some revenge from two months prior in the process.

Liverpool 3-1 Everton