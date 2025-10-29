Is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Carabao Cup tie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool will attempt to get their season back on the rails after a dismal run of four straight Premier League defeats as they take on new nemeses Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Oliver Glasner’s Palace are themselves on a four-game winless run but played creditably in a 1-0 league loss to Arsenal on Sunday, and will smell blood against the struggling Reds.

Liverpool will take heart from having only lost once on home turf this season - but it was their most recent home game to fierce rivals Manchester United.

Meanwhile Palace are actually unbeaten at Anfield since September 2021, and can register three straight wins against Arne Slot’s side after August’s Community Shield triumph and a 2-1 league win at Selhurst Park last month.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool v Crystal Palace?

Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday 29 October, with kick-off at 7.45pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports+ or follow the live stream on Sky Go, with coverage beginning at 7.45pm. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is a doubt for the game after he was withdrawn in the second half of their weekend loss to Brentford with an unspecified problem, while Alisson Becker and Jeremie Frimpong remain out with hamstring issues. Alexander Isak is nursing a groin injury and Ryan Gravenberch’s ankle problem may rule him out too.

Palace have a comparably full-strength team, with only Caleb Kporha, Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure expected to miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Ramsay, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha, Ekitike

Crystal Palace XI: Benitez, Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa, Esse, Devenny, Nketiah