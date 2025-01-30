Who Liverpool could draw in the Champions League last 16

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool await their fate in the Champions League draw after progressing to the last 16 as one of the top two seeds under Arne Slot.

The Reds romped to the top of the standings in what was a memorable inaugural league phase for the six-time European champions.

Slot’s side managed to replicate their domestic form and secured statement wins over Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan.

Liverpool also defeated Bologna, RB Leipzig, Girona and Lille to comfortably wrap up qualification before slipping to defeat to PSV with a much-changed team on the final day.

And now the Premier League leaders await to see who they will face in the last 16 in March, after earning a bye through the play-off rounds.

The four clubs Liverpool could draw in Champions League last 16

After finishing the league phase as the top seed Liverpool progress directly through to the last-16.

While Friday’s draw will determine the exact position of the teams in the bracket, Liverpool know they will face one of the following teams in the last 16:

15th: PSG

16th: Benfica

17th: Monaco

18th: Brest

In the play-off rounds, 15th or 16th will play one of 17th or 18th, and vice versa. Liverpool will play the winner of one of those ties, to be revealed in Friday’s draw.

Here’s the full list of the potential last-16 matches:

7th/8th to play 9th/10th/23rd/24th – Lille/Aston Villa to play Atalanta/Borussia Dortmund/Sporting/Club Brugge

5th/6th to play 11th/12th/21st/22nd – Atletico Madrid/Bayer Leverkusen to play Real Madrid/Bayern Munich/Celtic/Manchester City

3rd/4th to play 13th/14th/19th/20th – Arsenal/Inter Milan to play AC Milan/PSV/Feyenoord/Juventus

1st/2nd to play 15th/16th/17th/18th – Liverpool/Barcelona to play PSG/Benfica/Monaco/Brest

When will Liverpool’s last 16 opponents play?

The Champions League play-offs take place across 11/12 and 18/19 February.

17th and 18th will be at home in the first leg, with 15th and 16th home in the second leg.

Here’s a full list of the potential play-off ties, to be drawn on Friday:

9th/10th to play 23rd/24th – Atalanta/Borussia Dortmund to play Sporting/Club Brugge

11th/12th to play 21st/22nd – Real Madrid/Bayern Munich to play Celtic/Manchester City

13th/14th to play 19th/20th – AC Milan/PSV to play Feyenoord/Juventus

15th/16th to play 17th/18th – PSG/Benfica to play Monaco/Brest

When will Liverpool play their last-16 tie?

Liverpool will play the first leg of their last-16 match away from home on 4/5 March and then the second leg at Anfield on 11/12 March.