Liverpool v Brighton live: Salah saga continues as decision to be made on final Premier League match
Arne Slot has included Salah in his matchday squad but it remains to be seen whether the Egyptian will play
Mohamed Salah could potentially make his final appearance for Liverpool as the Reds host Brighton in the Premier League and the fallout from his explosive interview continues.
Head coach Arne Slot decided to recall the star forward after holding further discussions at Liverpool’s training centre on Friday. Salah was omitted from the squad that beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Italy in midweek after revealing that his relationship with Slot had broken down and accusing Liverpool of throwing him under the bus.
Salah will depart for the Africa Cup of Nations after Liverpool play Brighton and he will be away with Egypt for several weeks. He said during his interview at Leeds that he had told his family to come to the Brighton match in case it is his last for the club, with the transfer window opening in January and the 33-year-old facing an uncertain future.
On the pitch, Liverpool are unbeaten in four but dropped points late on against Leeds last weekend, while Brighton scored a late equaliser to rescue a point against West Ham and come into this fixture above the reigning champions.
It isn’t the most infamous interview a Liverpool player has conducted after a match of late. Not any more, anyway. But after PSV Eindhoven won 4-1 to inflict Liverpool’s joint-heaviest European defeat at Anfield and take their run to nine losses in 12 games, Curtis Jones declared that they were “in the s**t”.
Two weeks on, with no more losses but one notable exile from the squad, Jones felt it was too soon to say they are out of the brown stuff now. “The last one [at Leeds], we were 2-0 up and we drew the game,” he said, continuing his habit of plain speaking. “There were fans there that probably thought we were still in the s**t.”
Match stats
Liverpool have lost just one of their eight Premier League home games against Brighton (W5 D2).
Brighton beat Liverpool 3-2 in their last meeting in May but have never beaten the Reds in consecutive league matches before.
The Reds have just 23 points (W7 D2 L6) and have conceded 24 goals in the Premier League this term, making it the worst start by a reigning champion after 15 games since Leicester in 2016/17.
The Egyptian was omitted from the Reds’ travelling squad to Inter Milan after claiming he had been thrown under the bus at Anfield and stating that he no longer had a relationship with Slot, having being benched for three successive games.
Those comments dominated the build-up to Liverpool’s tough test at the San Siro, a fourth straight game without Salah in the starting XI. But Slot’s side did their talking on the pitch with a much-improved performance, winning 1-0 through a penalty scored by Dominik Szoboszlai – himself deputising for regular penalty-taker Salah.
Why Mohamed Salah’s tantrum may have brought Liverpool an unplanned boost
A penalty to win it at San Siro. Perhaps Mohamed Salah, wherever he was watching it, reflected that he could have been taking it. Instead, with the Egyptian in exile, it was Dominik Szoboszlai, who first took his spot on the right wing and now his role as the spot-kick specialist, who dispatched it brilliantly.
And this was a brilliant win for Arne Slot, a brilliant night for Liverpool. Salah missed it and missed the chance to secure a famous victory. Because what started out as the calm after the storm, a quietly ordered performance, became something more. Liverpool have beaten Arsenal and Real Madrid, but the context made this their best result of the season.
Is Liverpool vs Brighton on TV?
As the match is taking place during the 3pm Saturday blackout, it will not be televised live in the UK, so there is no way to watch it live. However, you can follow our live blog of the match here from 12pm.
How can I watch highlights?
Fans can watch highlights on dedicated club websites from 7pm GMT, while Sky Sports has the highlights of all Saturday 3pm kick-offs from 5.15pm GMT.
In addition, viewers in the UK can watch extended highlights of all of Saturday’s matches via BBC’s Match of the Day show, which airs at 10.20pm GMT on Saturday evening.
When is Liverpool vs Brighton?
The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 13 December at Anfield, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT.
'I have no reasons to not want him to stay' - Slot on Salah rift
On whether Salah, who is Liverpool’s third-highest goalscorer of all time, would return to the squad ahead of a potential Anfield farewell, Slot said: "I will have a conversation with Mo this morning, the outcome of that conversation determines how things will look tomorrow.”
Salah has been an unused substitute for two of Liverpool’s last three games and has not started any of the last three amid Liverpool’s worst run of results in 70 years, with the star forward claiming he had “earned” his position in the team.
The Egyptian will attract interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia in January but The Independent understands Slot’s decision to leave Salah out of his plans was influenced by his upcoming departure to Afcon and Slot suggested Salah still could have a future at Anfield.
"I have no reasons to not want him to stay,” Slot said.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Isak, Ekitike
Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, van Hecke, Dunk. Kadioglu; Baleba, Gomez; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.
Brighton team news
Brighton continue to deal with a minor injury crisis, with Adam Webster a long-term absentee and Solly March and Stefanos Tzimas both out with knee injuries. However, there is a chance the Seagulls could welcome a few players back, with Karou Mitoma, Yasin Ayari and ex-Liverpool man James Milner all in line to make a return.
