Is Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool host Arsenal in Sunday’s late kick-off in the Premier League, with both sides looking to extend their perfect starts to the 2025/26 league season.

The champions return to Anfield in a jubilant mood after a dramatic late win over Newcastle at the beginning of the week, with Rio Ngumoha’s late goal meaning the Reds are one of three sides with maximum points from their opening two games.

They are joined there by Spurs and Arsenal, with the Gunners having dismantled Leeds with a ruthless 5-0 win to add to their victory at Old Trafford on the opening weekend.

But while both sides sit in the top three after two games, their respective performances have thrown up a few questions, with plenty of eyes on this match as each side has the chance to land the first blows of what looks like an intriguing title race.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Liverpool vs Arsenal?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday, 31 August at Anfield, Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm. Subscribers can also watch online via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.

Team news

For the hosts, Jeremie Frimpong remains out, while Alexis Mac Allister is facing a race to be fit for the match.

The Argentina midfielder is the only injury worry for Slot, with Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley having returned to the squad against Newcastle.

It remains to be seen whether the Dutchman will opt to play Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back once again, though if so it is likely that Curtis Jones will partner Ryan Gravenberch in midfield if so.

For the Gunners, it has been confirmed that Bukayo Saka will miss around a month of action for Arsenal, with the England international forced off with a hamstring issue against Leeds. He joins Kai Havertz on the list of injury absentees.

That leaves Martin Odegaard as the main injury doubt, with the Gunners captain facing a race against time to be fit for Anfield.

Odegaard’s replacement for this fixture could well be new signing Eberechi Eze, with the forward likely to make his first start at Anfield due to the injury to Saka.

Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke could both feature on the wings, with Viktor Gyokeres starting up front in the absence of Havertz.

In defence, Arteta will likely go with the same quartet who started the win over Leeds, with Ben White potentially missing out again.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Eze, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

Odds

Liverpool win - 23/20

Draw - 5/2

Arsenal win - 23/10

