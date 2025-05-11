Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Champions return to Anfield with Gunners set to give guard of honour

Can Liverpool celebrate their title triumph with victory over their closest challengers?

Sunday 11 May 2025 07:07 GMT
Arne Slot is "disappointed" that Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided to leave Liverpool

Liverpool’s champions tour continues as Arne Slot’s side prepare to receive a guard of honour from closest title challengers Arsenal ahead of their clash at Anfield.

The Reds were crowned Premier League victors two weeks ago after thrashing Tottenham 5-1, with the result condemning the Gunners to a third successive failed title charge. Mikel Arteta’s side will now need to pick themselves up from Wednesday night’s heartbreak in the Champions League semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain, with the new objective to secure second place and avoid total ignominy after a season that promised much but delivered little.

Liverpool, too, will want a response at Anfield after losing to Chelsea last weekend in their first game as the newly-crowned champions. While there is little to gain for Slot and his squad with such a dominant title success, a petering out would not be desired. Once thought a possible title decider, the stakes may be lower today but a captivating affair could yet await.

Follow all of the latest from Anfield with our live blog below:

Inside the red mist: How Liverpool fans celebrated a title triumph 35 years in the making

What a day it was a fortnight ago for the Liverpool fans, able to truly relish a triumph having been denied the chance to celebrate properly after their breakthrough Premier League success under Jurgen Klopp. Kieran Jackson was there to soak up the atmosphere.

Inside the red mist: How Liverpool fans celebrated a title 35 years in the making

After missing out in 2020 due to Covid, Liverpool fans had waited 35 years for a title party – and they came from near and far, with or without an invite. Kieran Jackson reports from Anfield
Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE

The champions are back at Anfield ready to celebrate their title triumph, Liverpool hosting Arsenal in a meeting once thought a possible decider but now with significantly lower stakes. Can Mikel Arteta’s men bounce back from Champions League exit?

Kick off is at 4.30pm BST.

