Arne Slot believes win over Wolves could prove to be important for Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot believes the nervy 2-1 win over Wolves could be one of their most important victories of the season.

The home side were comfortable at half-time thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah but when Matheus Cunha pulled one back with 23 minutes remaining the Anfield anxiety levels went through the roof.

That was exacerbated by the concession of an equaliser in the eighth minute of added time in Wednesday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park but Liverpool hung on to re-establish their seven-point lead at the top of the table.

It was particularly significant as they travel to Aston Villa and Manchester City in the next week with a significant cushion over second-placed Arsenal.

“Clearly it was relief in the end, especially after what happened on Wednesday,” Slot said.

“The last minute when we conceded a goal (against Everton) you are so frustrated because you know that moment can have impact for the next game and the games that are coming up.

“That was in our heads a bit and that is also why we as a team were so furious on Wednesday.

“I think you saw today that after us conceding the 2-1 that maybe for the first time this season we were ‘Ooh’.

“Today 2-0 up we had to deal with thinking we scored the 3-0, completely correct decision that he (referee Simon Hooper) disallowed it for offside and thinking we would score the 3-0 for the penalty – again, in my opinion, the correct decision by VAR to turn that decision over.

“Then receiving the 2-1 that is mentally not always easy.

“That’s why these wins are probably even more important than when you out-play Tottenham like we did here two weeks ago for 4-0 (in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

“If you don’t have the mentality to win difficult games then you will never achieve something.”

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira felt his side were too slow to take the game to their opponents and missed the chance to extend the gap to the bottom three beyond two points.

“In my opinion we had too much respect for Liverpool in the first half. The block was there but not to press, just to wait,” he said.

“This is something we must correct. We must be proactive. The first half I didn’t like. The second half I am very proud about what my team showed.

“We proved that we are prepared to compete with every team in this league. When I look at the game, I saw two different teams: the first half I didn’t recognise because we didn’t play in our way, we didn’t force the mistakes, we didn’t press them in the way I want to press.

“But the second half everything changed because the mental click changed everything.

“This is the lesson we must take from this game.”