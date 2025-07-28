The numbers behind Lionesses Euro 2025 success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As England Women bask in the glory of their second successive European Championship title, the numbers behind their historic triumph provide interesting reading.

Sarina Wiegman’s side came from behind to beat Spain in a thrilling penalty shootout to defend their European crown.

Chloe Kelly’s winning spot kick and Hannah Hampton’s saves proved decisive for the Lionesses in a gripping contest that ended 1-1 after extra-time.

They will return to England as heroes on Monday and kick off their homecoming celebrations, which will continue with a homecoming parade in London tomorrow.

The Lionesses became the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, but did it the hard way – as they had done throughout the tournament.

For example, they only led for less than five minutes in their three knockout matches.

open image in gallery England secured successive European Championship success ( (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) )

Here are some of the Lionesses key statistics from Euro 2025:

2

Consecutive European Championship wins for the Lionesses.

3

Manager Wiegman has won the title three times in succession, having also lifted the trophy in 2017 with her native Netherlands. Only former Germany coach Tina Theune has previously won three consecutive Women’s Euros.

3

England join Germany and Norway as the only teams with multiple Women’s Euros titles, with only Germany previously retaining the trophy.

04:52

England led for just four minutes and 52 seconds across their three knockout stage games, including stoppage time – all after Chloe Kelly’s late winner in the semi-final against Italy.

665

Minutes played in the tournament by full-back Lucy Bronze, who revealed after the final that she had been suffering from a fractured tibia.

open image in gallery Kelly and Agyemang made significant contributions from the bench ( Getty Images )

10

Combined goals or assists for England substitutes at the tournament, the most for a team at the Women’s Euros in Opta’s official records.

19

Players used by England. Maya Le Tissier and Lotte Wubben-Moy were the only outfield players not to get on the pitch, along with back-up goalkeepers Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse.

11

Goalscorers for the Lionesses in Switzerland. Lauren James, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Michelle Agyemang and Alessia Russo netted twice each with one apiece for Bronze, Kelly, Keira Walsh, Beth Mead, Lauren Hemp and Aggie Beever-Jones.

4

Shootout saves by Hannah Hampton – two each in the quarter-final against Sweden and the final against Spain.

4

England have now won all four of their shootouts under Wiegman’s management. Kelly has scored the decisive penalty in three of those.

110km/h

The speed of Kelly’s winning spot-kick in the final, according to the technology inside the ball. Equivalent to 68.4mph, it was the fastest of any goal at the tournament.