The numbers behind Lionesses Euro 2025 success

Sarina Wiegman’s side came from behind to beat Spain in a thrilling penalty shootout to defend their European crown

Tom White
Monday 28 July 2025 10:26 EDT
England's Chloe Kelly reveals she missed three penalties in last training session before Euro 2025 final

As England Women bask in the glory of their second successive European Championship title, the numbers behind their historic triumph provide interesting reading.

Sarina Wiegman’s side came from behind to beat Spain in a thrilling penalty shootout to defend their European crown.

Chloe Kelly’s winning spot kick and Hannah Hampton’s saves proved decisive for the Lionesses in a gripping contest that ended 1-1 after extra-time.

They will return to England as heroes on Monday and kick off their homecoming celebrations, which will continue with a homecoming parade in London tomorrow.

The Lionesses became the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, but did it the hard way – as they had done throughout the tournament.

For example, they only led for less than five minutes in their three knockout matches.

England secured successive European Championship success
England secured successive European Championship success ((AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino))

Here are some of the Lionesses key statistics from Euro 2025:

2

Consecutive European Championship wins for the Lionesses.

3

Manager Wiegman has won the title three times in succession, having also lifted the trophy in 2017 with her native Netherlands. Only former Germany coach Tina Theune has previously won three consecutive Women’s Euros.

3

England join Germany and Norway as the only teams with multiple Women’s Euros titles, with only Germany previously retaining the trophy.

04:52

England led for just four minutes and 52 seconds across their three knockout stage games, including stoppage time – all after Chloe Kelly’s late winner in the semi-final against Italy.

665

Minutes played in the tournament by full-back Lucy Bronze, who revealed after the final that she had been suffering from a fractured tibia.

Kelly and Agyemang made significant contributions from the bench
Kelly and Agyemang made significant contributions from the bench (Getty Images)

10

Combined goals or assists for England substitutes at the tournament, the most for a team at the Women’s Euros in Opta’s official records.

19

Players used by England. Maya Le Tissier and Lotte Wubben-Moy were the only outfield players not to get on the pitch, along with back-up goalkeepers Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse.

11

Goalscorers for the Lionesses in Switzerland. Lauren James, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Michelle Agyemang and Alessia Russo netted twice each with one apiece for Bronze, Kelly, Keira Walsh, Beth Mead, Lauren Hemp and Aggie Beever-Jones.

4

Shootout saves by Hannah Hampton – two each in the quarter-final against Sweden and the final against Spain.

4

England have now won all four of their shootouts under Wiegman’s management. Kelly has scored the decisive penalty in three of those.

110km/h

The speed of Kelly’s winning spot-kick in the final, according to the technology inside the ball. Equivalent to 68.4mph, it was the fastest of any goal at the tournament.

