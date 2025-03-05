Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts set for extended ban over horror Jean-Philippe Mateta challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts faces an extended ban for his challenge on Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta after the Football Association claimed that the usual three-game ban would be an insufficient punishment.

Mateta has been discharged from hospital after being left with 25 stitches in his ear as a result of the challenge from Roberts, which saw the goalkeeper sent off and the Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Parish, calling it “the most reckless challenge I’ve ever seen”.

The FA has now appealed against the usual three-match ban, insisting that the offence was of a nature that would make the standard punishment “clearly insufficient”, opening the door to a longer ban being imposed on Roberts.

The goalkeeper and Millwall have the right to respond in defence.

Mateta posted on social media on Sunday after he was taken off on a stretcher and helped into an ambulance as he left Selhurst Park. “Thank you all for your kind messages. I’m doing well,” Mateta said after Palace’s 3-1 win. “I hope to be back very soon. And stronger than ever. Well done guys for the great job today. I love you. JP.”

Roberts has until Thursday 6 March to respond to the FA’s claim. Earlier this week, his club condemned the abuse that had been directed at the goalkeeper since the incident.

“The club are disgusted by abuse directed towards goalkeeper Liam Roberts following Saturday’s unfortunate collision with Jean-Philippe Mateta,” Millwall said in a statement.

“The reporting on the matter, as well as disgraceful suggestions made by certain news organisations and high-profile figures within the sport that Liam intended to harm Jean-Philippe, has contributed to the unwarranted character assassination of Liam and fuelled abhorrent online abuse towards him.

“No player at Millwall Football Club steps onto the pitch with the intent to harm another, and the club will continue to support Liam, who reached out to Jean-Philippe personally on Saturday evening with an apology which was accepted immediately.

“The club are pleased to hear positive updates from Jean-Philippe and wish him the best in his recovery.”