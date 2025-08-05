Man Utd make bid for Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko after Newcastle’s improved offer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have made an offer for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after Newcastle submitted a second bid for the Slovenia international, the PA news agency understands.

The race for the highly-rated 22-year-old is heating up as the Premier League clubs battle to bolster their front lines.

PA understands Newcastle made a second approach to Leipzig after seeing an initial offer – reportedly worth 75million euros (£65.1m) with a further 5m euros (£4.3m) in potential add-ons – rejected last week.

That improved offer of at least 80m euros (£69.5m) has been followed by Ruben Amorim’s United pursuing their long-standing interest with a bid of their own.

The Red Devils have tabled a proposal worth a reported of 75m euros (£65.1m) plus a potential 10m (£8.7m) in add-ons as they seek to take Sesko to Old Trafford.

The striker has a decision to make on his future, with sources at Leipzig indicating they were currently unclear about who he favoured, given conflicting information.

Sesko scored 21 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions last term and has long been on the Red Devils’ radar, stretching back to when he moved from Domzale to RB Salzburg in 2019.

The Old Trafford club have held an interest ever since and made him their priority over Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, having been interested in Liam Delap and Hugo Ekitike before their summer switches.

Newcastle had pursued a move for Ekitike before his move from Frankfurt to Liverpool, who saw a £110m bid for unsettled star Alexander Isak rejected on Friday.

Sesko’s arrival could have a huge bearing on the future of the Sweden international, who had been training at former club Real Sociedad after missing the Magpies’ Asian tour with a thigh complaint.

Isak headed back to Tyneside on Monday morning for showdown talks with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as the rest of the squad returned from their pre-season trip to Singapore and South Korea.

The Magpies are also pursuing an interest in Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and the success of bringing in one, or both, of their targets could be key to what happens with Isak.

Should Howe be satisfied with the 25-year-old’s commitment, Newcastle will be keen to keep hold of a player who scored 23 goals in 34 Premier League appearances last season and whose contract runs until the summer of 2028.