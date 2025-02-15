Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal return to Premier League action after almost a fortnight as they face a struggling Leicester City side at the King Power Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side exited the Carabao Cup last week after a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Newcastle, but they are still in the hunt for a first Premier League title since 2004 as they trail Liverpool by seven points ahead of the weekend.

Though a season-ending injury to Kai Havertz compounds an injury crisis of sorts for the Gunners, all they can do is continue to try to pick up points ahead of a crunch match at Anfield in early May.

And today they face a Leicester side who find themselves in 18th place, two points away from safety, after a difficult start to life at the helm for Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Leicester vs Arsenal?

Leicester vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday, 15 February at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11.30am. Subscribers can watch online via discovery+.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

Ruud van Nistelrooy has no new injury concerns after his side’s controversial loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup, with Issahaku Fatawu the only long-term absence.

Jamie Vardy, Jannik Vestergaard and Victor Kristiansen could all return after suffering knocks, though Ricardo Pereira is still a couple of weeks away.

For Arteta, the main question surrounds who to play across the front three, with Havertz’s injury added to concerns over Gabriel Martinelli, who could be out for around a month after coming off during the loss to Newcastle.

Other than that, Arsenal’s only other injuries are longer-term, with Gabriel Jesus ruled out for the rest of the season. Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both nearing a return, though it may be a couple of weeks yet for both.

In more positive news, Ben White could be fit enough to make the squad this weekend, having been out since November.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester XI: Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Okoli, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; De Cordova-Reid, El Khannouss, Ayew; Daka.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling.

Odds

Leicester win - 10/1

Draw - 19/4

Arsenal win - 1/4

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

A rested Gunners side should have far too much for the hosts, with Arteta’s side likely to earn a straightforward away win.

Leicester City 0-3 Arsenal.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.