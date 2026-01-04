Leeds v Man United live: Frustrated Amorim under pressure as old foes renew Premier League rivalry
Leeds United host old rivals Manchester United in the Premier League as Ruben Amorim’s under-pressure side prepare to face a hostile atmosphere at Elland Road.
Resurgent Leeds have turned their season around with a six-game unbeaten run under Daniel Farke, holding champions Liverpool to an Anfield stalemate on Thursday.
They have taken seven points from their last three home games, too, and will now be hoping to add Manchester United to the list as the old foes meet again in the top flight.
After a dismal 1-1 draw with rock-bottom Wolves, the heat is once again on Amorim and the Manchester United boss cut a frustrated figure when questioned about the club’s January transfer plans this week.
The visitors continue to be depleted with captain Bruno Fernandes sidelined and a host of players at the Africa Cup of Nations and Amorim said he cannot afford to let any more players leave this month.
How can I watch it?
The match will be available on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, while subscribers can find an online stream with Discovery+ app through their phone or tablet device. Coverage starts at 11am GMT.
What is the Man United team news?
Bruno Fernandes (hamstring) could make a speedy return from injury here. Kobbie Mainoo is a major doubt with a calf problem. Mason Mount came off with a muscular issue against Newcastle and sat out the Wolves draw, but has been seen in training and should be in the squad.
Matthijs de Ligt is a major doubt, having missed the last six matches due to a back problem, though Harry Maguire could be assessed after missing time with a thigh problem since facing Tottenham before the international break in November.
Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are ineligible through international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Possible XI: Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Zirkzee, Cunha; Sesko
What is the Leeds team news?
Ethan Ampadu is suspended, while Dan James is out with a hamstring injury with Joe Rodon also missing with an ankle knock. Sean Longstaff will be assessed as he recovers from a calf problem.
Possible XI: Perri; Bornauw, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Stach, Tanaka, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin
Good morning
Leeds United host Manchester United in the Premier League in what is sure to be a fiery atmosphere as the rivals meet for the first time in almost three years.
Ruben Amorim is under pressure after being held by Wolves at Old Trafford, while the Whites have built a seven-point cushion to the drop zone already.
After frustrating Liverpool at Anfield in a goalless draw, Leeds will hope to pile on the misery for the Red Devils.
A six-game unbeaten streak will give the home crowd confidence, too, in what should be a gripping contest packed with passion from both players and supporters.
