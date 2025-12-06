Is Leeds v Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash
Leeds face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday in a clash which could be surprisingly close given the respective fortunes of both teams at the start of the season.
While Leeds are hovering just outside the relegation zone, two points clear of 18th-placed West Ham, Daniel Farke’s men enjoyed a huge boost in a stunning 3-1 win over high-fliers Chelsea on Wednesday.
Elland Road proved a fortress against the Blues as Jaka Bijol, Ao Tanaka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed a noteworthy win. Farke will be hoping for more of the same against a Liverpool side who only just avoided a 10th defeat in 14 games by scraping a point against Sunderland last time out.
Arne Slot remains under huge pressure despite that 1-1 draw and Liverpool will be hoping they can reproduce the result from their last visit to a relegation-threatened side, West Ham.
When is Leeds v Liverpool?
Leeds host Liverpool at Elland Road on Saturday 6 December, with kick-off at 5.30pm.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Team news
Leeds have no further injury concerns after the win over Chelsea, with only Daniel James and Sean Longstaff missing. James Justin was a substitute on Wednesday and could push for a starting spot after returning from injury.
Liverpool may be able to call on Conor Bradley as he returns from a muscle issue, which would be a welcome boost after their recent defensive woes.
All eyes will be on the team sheets as Mohamed Salah was benched for back-to-back games at West Ham and against Sunderland, with the Egyptian brought off the bench against the Black Cats but unable to produce his magic of old.
Predicted line-ups
Leeds XI: Perri; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Stach, Tanaka, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Nmecha
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Chiesa; Ekitike
