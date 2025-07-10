Lauren James has ‘something special’ to inspire England – Lucy Bronze

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England defender Lucy Bronze is convinced Lauren James can make an unparalleled contribution to Euro 2025 after the forward’s two-goal night inspired the Lionesses to a vital victory over the Netherlands.

The defending champions bounced back from a disappointing tournament-opening defeat to France with an emphatic 4-0 win, and will now reach the quarter-finals if they beat Wales in St Gallen on Sunday night.

Chelsea forward James only returned from a three-month hamstring lay-off in late June but, moved out wide on Wednesday night, reminded everyone watching how capable a catalyst she is.

“We know we just need to get LJ the ball in dangerous positions and there could be a goal from anything,” said James’ Chelsea team-mate Bronze.

“She’s probably the best player in this entire tournament for something special.

“There’s a lot of special players in this tournament. I know the likes of (Alexia) Putellas and (Aitana) Bonmati, a huge amount of talented players, but LJ’s got that something special.

“She’s only young, she’s not at 100 per cent yet, so hopefully we get through the tournament and she just keeps getting better and better.”

James opened the scoring with a stunning top-corner strike, then added a second at the hour mark, becoming just the second England player after Ellen White to net braces at both the World Cup and the Euros.

The 23-year-old was also involved in England’s second goal, delivering the free-kick that ultimately led to Georgia Stanway firing the Lionesses out to a 2-0 lead at the break.

Ella Toone made it four in the 67th minute, when Alessia Russo also added a third assist.

Brighton forward Nikita Parris, part of Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022-winning squad, told the BBC: “There’s no ceiling on her talent – we’re looking at a potential global star”, while Russo said James “creates something out of nothing”.

Toone told BBC Radio 5 Live James was “the most chilled person I’ve ever met, ever played with”, a sentiment shared by defender Jess Carter, who told the broadcaster: “There is pressure on her to perform but the best players thrive under pressure and that’s what Lauren does.

“She’s a phenomenal player and we all know that she’s an incredible talent and I’m glad she’s on my team.”

Stanway agreed James brings “something different to what we have got”, but pointed out to BBC One: “Everyone has to do their job in order for LJ to do hers.”

Among those doing their bit was goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, who provided a superb long pass to Russo in the build-up to James’ opener, described by the Arsenal striker as “unreal”.

Bronze, Hampton’s clubmate at Chelsea, added: “Yeah, I mean, we know how talented Hannah is. Obviously I play with her every single day, so I know that she’s got that ability.

“She’s still a very young player as well, so she’s still kind of learning the trade. But we can see it in training, the passes she makes.

“She does it a lot in games actually as well, but that one was obviously really special today and it really got the team going and gave a lot of people confidence.”