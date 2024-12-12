Kyle Walker reveals ‘vile, racist and threatening’ abuse after Juventus loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has called for more to be done to prevent online abuse after he revealed a “vile, racist and threatening” message he received in the wake of Wednesday’s 2-0 loss at Juventus.

Walker played the whole match in Turin but could not help Pep Guardiola’s team avoid a seventh defeat in 10 matches.

England international Walker posted a screenshot of a message he received on Instagram from an unnamed user to his social media accounts on Thursday, which read: “Bro you can f*** around and die you stupid ass n****.”

“No one should ever be subjected to the sort of vile, racist and threatening abuse I have received online since last night’s match,” Walker wrote on his X and Instagram accounts.

“Instagram and the authorities need to stop this happening for the sake of all who are suffering this abuse. It is never acceptable.

“To our fans, we will continue to work as a team to do better, to improve and to turn the corner together.”

City quickly condemned the racist attack. A club statement read: “Manchester City strongly condemns the racist abuse that Kyle Walker was subject to online following last night’s fixture.

“We refuse to tolerate discrimination of any kind, regardless of whether that be in stadiums or online.

“We will be offering Kyle our full support following the disgusting treatment he has received.”

The PA news agency has contacted Instagram for comment.