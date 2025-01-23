Manchester City skipper Kyle Walker heading to Italy to sort AC Milan loan move
The England right-back informed City of his wish to leave the club and seek opportunities abroad earlier this month.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker is set to join AC Milan on loan for the remainder of the season.
The PA news agency understands the two clubs have reached agreement over a deal which will give the Italian side the option to buy the 34-year-old in the summer.
Walker will now travel to Italy to complete the formalities of the move.
The England right-back informed City of his wish to leave the club and seek opportunities abroad earlier this month.
Walker has endured a difficult campaign at City and has not started a game since their derby loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on December 15.
He has been left out of their matchday squad altogether for their last four games.
Walker has helped City win 17 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, since joining the club in a £45million switch from Tottenham in 2017.
He previously came close to leaving when Bayern Munich showed interest in the summer of 2023 but he opted to stay and sign a new contract with City, which runs until 2026.