Below-par England begin European title defence with defeat to France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defending champions England suffered a 2-1 loss to France in their Euro 2025 opener in Zurich, despite Keira Walsh’s late consolation.

Lauren James returned to Sarina Wiegman’s starting XI and England thought they had struck first against the 2022 semi-finalists but had an early Alessia Russo effort chalked off after a VAR check.

Instead Marie-Antoinette Katoto fired in a 36th-minute opener before Chelsea’s Sandy Baltimore doubled France’s lead three minutes later.

Late substitutions sparked the Lionesses into life in the closing stages and Walsh gave them hope, halving the deficit in the 87th minute, but they could not salvage a point.

With England men’s boss Thomas Tuchel watching on from the stands, James got herself involved inside the first minute, latching on to the ball inside France’s penalty area before firing a left-footed effort aimed at the top corner off-target.

Three minutes later the Chelsea forward was skipping around the edge of the area, sending in a cross that just evaded several England heads.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton got her first taste of major-tournament action when she came out to collect Selma Bacha’s free-kick, earning an appreciative round of applause from the England delegation stationed behind her.

Russo thought she had scored after pouncing on the rebound from Lauren Hemp’s saved effort, but a VAR check determined Beth Mead had been marginally offside in the build-up to Hemp’s initial attempt and the goal was ruled out.

Momentum shifted in France’s favour, their efforts inching ever closer as Hampton was forced into a good save, sticking out a leg to deny Elisa De Almeida.

And it was the Paris St Germain defender whose initial midfield interception was the catalyst for the opener, finding Delphine Cascarino with a well-weighted pass.

San Diego Wave forward Cascarino then sent the ball across the face of goal, where Katoto obligingly tapped in.

Baltimore doubled their advantage three minutes later, Leah Williamson and her Chelsea team-mate Lucy Bronze unable to contain the in-form Blues star before she rifled into the top right corner.

VAR ruled – much to Wiegman’s visible chagrin – that Russo had not been fouled in the build-up.

The second half got off to a lively start for France, with Hampton denying Grace Geyoro but fumbling her save and having to scramble back just in time to prevent more damage.

James’ evening ended after 60 minutes as part of a triple-change for Wiegman.

The Lionesses looked to be running out of time and chances by the 77th minute when Grace Clinton made her major tournament debut, followed by Michelle Agyemang’s minutes later.

But England were suddenly sparked to life, substitute Ella Toone nearly halving the deficit with a deflected effort.

Walsh finally clawed one back after France could not fully clear an England corner, the Chelsea midfielder taking advantage, guiding a shot past Pauline Peyraud-Magnin from the edge of the area to give the Lionesses a fighting chance.

But, while they finally looked a threat, five minutes of added time were not enough to salvage a draw.