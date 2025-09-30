Jose Mourinho suffers defeat on Chelsea homecoming

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jose Mourinho’s Stamford Bridge homecoming ended in defeat as Chelsea got their Champions League season going at the second attempt with a 1-0 win over Benfica.

It was the seventh time since his sacking in 2015 that the three-time Premier League winner had returned to sit in the away dugout but there was to be no fairytale for his underdogs, an own goal from midfielder Richard Rios after 18 minutes the difference.

Enzo Maresca’s side had been been outclassed despite a brave, ambitious showing in losing to Bayern Munich in their opening game but Mourinho’s visitors posed a different challenge, sitting deep and challenging the home side to pick through them.

They managed it just once but decisively, Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho the goal’s twin architects – one with a cross, the other with a brilliant sliding reach, and the unfortunate Rios did the rest.

It took less than two minutes for the first round of “Jose Mourinho” chants to fill the air, a reminder to Maresca if one was needed of the challenge that lies ahead if he wishes fully to win a place in supporters’ affections.

Three defeats in four had exposed some of the glitches in the circuitry of his young side, chiefly a questionable discipline and a tendency to lose concentration at key moments, but there was enough here to reaffirm that Chelsea remain broadly on track despite their stumble.

Issues with discipline still need to be addressed. Joao Pedro, a second-half substitute, was dismissed in the final minute of added time, a second yellow card for a high boot bringing Chelsea’s tally of reds to three in four matches. By then, though, victory had been assured.

Enzo Fernandez blasted low and wide early on against his former club, then Belgium international Dodi Lukebakio tried to sneak one between Robert Sanchez and his near post, the goalkeeper turning his driven effort onto the woodwork.

Neto warmed up his left foot with a wicked drive that flashed inches wide after darting in off the flank.

It was from the same boot that Chelsea’s opening goal was worked minutes later, the Portugal international sending over a lovely, sweeping cross for Garnacho to slide onto determinedly and turn it back into the six-yard box where it bounced in off Rios.

Lukebakio was a ready danger on the right side with Marc Cucurella struggling to contain the winger, who was Benfica’s most dangerous player in the first half. A last-ditch challenge from Trevoh Chalobah prevented his cut-back from reaching striker Vangelis Pavlidis as the visitors threatened a quick response.

The game was briefly paused when missiles rained down on Fernandez from the away end as he prepared to take a corner, the Chelsea captain still a figure of derision in Lisbon after defecting to west London in 2023.

Exciting teenage winger Estevao Willian was sent on in the second half at the head of a trio of attacking changes as Maresca sought to kill off the game. After substitutions during Saturday’s defeat to Brighton that were deemed negative, the spirit of adventure drew a wave of appreciation from supporters near the dugout.

He remains short of the love showered over his opposite number, but this win was a start.