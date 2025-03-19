‘Winner’ Jordan Henderson great for England squad – Jordan Pickford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has hailed Thomas Tuchel’s decision to bring Jordan Henderson out of the international wilderness.

Henderson’s inclusion in Tuchel’s squad for forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia was met with surprise as the 34-year-old has not played for his country since November 2023 and his form for Ajax this season has been criticised.

But Tuchel brought him back for his leadership in the group and Pickford said his former Sunderland team-mate is “great for the dressing room”.

“I’ve known him since the Sunderland days and his desire to want to win and what he has won and achieved is driven by himself,” he said. “He’s a winner and he’s a big leader.

“I think bringing Hendo back in is great for the squad. He was vice-captain for a number of years, didn’t come to the last Euros.

“For me having leaders in your group, if you look at the last four majors (tournaments) the teams that have won have all had that experience in their side whether they have played or haven’t played.

“I think it’s a great move for us because of what he has done and how he is still driven. Whether he plays or not he will drive the sessions with the lads and he’s a great guy as well.”

Pickford is also one of the biggest presences in the dressing room.

He is currently on 73 caps, level with Gordon Banks and within two of Joe Hart and David Seaman and he would take pride in becoming the country’s second-most capped goalkeeper behind Peter Shilton.

“Every time I have pulled on an England shirt, I have always performed, I have always stepped up to the plate. I have always taken it in my stride,” he added.

“And at club level, I’ve been very consistent over four or five years now. I’m learning about the game more and have more maturity.

“When I first came on the scene, I was that young 23-year-old keeper learning his trade.

“Now I’ve learnt it, it’s about maintaining it and how can I improve each day and be consistent over a number of games.

“And I think I’ve done that. And I think that is why I am level with Gordon Banks and two more caps until I match Joe Hart and David Seaman.

“I have always looked up to Harty, he was the number one when I was a young kid and I’ve always wanted to be Joe Hart, so it will be a great honour to get those two caps and push forward and get ahead of them.”