FA will not charge Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe over immigration comments

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will not be charged by the Football Association after he said the United Kingdom had been “colonised by immigrants”.

Ratcliffe’s comments on immigration in an interview with Sky News last week were widely condemned, including by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

The FA said last week it was looking into the comments, but the Press Association understands Ratcliffe has only been issued with a reminder of his responsibilities as a participant in football when giving media interviews, and that no further action will be taken against him.

Ratcliffe issued a statement the day after the Sky News interview in which he said he was sorry if his comments had “offended some people”.

Michael Carrick, United’s interim head coach, was asked about Ratcliffe’s comments on Friday as he faced the media for the first time since they had been made.

“Sir Jim has made a statement, and then the club’s made a statement on the back of it so for me to add to that is not my place,” he said.

“What I can say is, as I’ve been around this club many, many years, we always make a huge impact globally.

“We’re really proud of the environment and the culture that we’ve got at the club, and equality and diversity and respect for each other is something that we look to carry through every day.”

Carrick added: “I’ve travelled the world and I know what this club means to an awful lot of people, so I’m fully aware of the responsibility, and we’re trying to carry that out every single day.

“I’m proud of what the club stands for and has done for so long.”

Carrick was adamant the comments had not affected or undermined the spirit at United, with the club having won four and drawn one of the five games since his appointment as interim head coach following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal in January.

“We have got a really strong, strong group, whether that’s the players in and around the dressing room and the staff. We’re in constant communication. We’re here to support each other and help each other in whatever way we can,” Carrick said.

“The boys have been in really good spirits this week in terms of training. We’ve had some time away, so that was important for a refresh and a bit of a deep breath.”

United issued their own statement the day after Ratcliffe’s Sky News interview, highlighting how United took pride in being an “inclusive and welcoming” club.

United face Everton in the Premier League on Monday, their first match since the draw with West Ham on February 10.

The 13-day break has given midfielder Mason Mount a possibility of being fit following an unspecified knock. He has not featured since the derby win over Manchester City in Carrick’s first game, but the interim boss said on Friday: “We have been patient with him.

“We don’t want to push anything. He’s an important part of the group, and we want him back and fit, and he’ll have a big impact for us. So he’s getting closer.”

Carrick said defender Matthijs De Ligt was a “little bit behind” Mount in his recovery from a back problem.

Danish midfielder Patrick Dorgu remains sidelined by a hamstring injury sustained in the win over Arsenal.