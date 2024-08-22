Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jermaine Jenas sacked by BBC after reported complaints over behaviour

The former England and Tottenham midfielder was a regular on Match of the Day and The One Show.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 22 August 2024 11:50
Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC (Nigel French/PA)
Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC (Nigel French/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC in a move that ends his time as a presenter on Match of the Day and The One Show.

The former England and Tottenham midfielder has been axed amid reports he was the subject of complaints over “inappropriate behaviour”.

“We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up,” a BBC spokesperson said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in