Jermaine Jenas sacked by BBC after reported complaints over behaviour

Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC in a move that ends his time as a presenter on Match of the Day and The One Show.

The former England and Tottenham midfielder has been axed amid reports he was the subject of complaints over “inappropriate behaviour”.

“We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up,” a BBC spokesperson said.