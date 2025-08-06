I’d rather sit with the fans, says Jeff Stelling amid row with Hartlepool owner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Broadcaster Jeff Stelling has vowed to join Hartlepool fans on the terraces amid an escalating row with the National League club’s owner.

Former Sky Sports and now TalkSPORT presenter Stelling joked on Tuesday evening that he might have to dress up as a Blues Brother to support the club after Raj Singh wrote to Pool’s league rivals, urging them not to admit him to their boardrooms this season.

The 70-year-old stood down as honorary president in May in protest at the owner’s handling of negotiations to sell Hartlepool to a local consortium after talks had stalled, and while he believes he will not be welcome at the Prestige Group Stadium, he will continue to support his team on the road.

Asked about the situation on TalkSPORT on Wednesday morning, Stelling, who revealed he was asleep when the story broke on Tuesday night, said: “You know what? It didn’t bother me, I’m not president of the football club anymore.

“It’s my football club, I’m a lifelong supporter of that football club and if it came down to the fact that I travelled and stood with the Poolies, the Hartlepool supporters, wherever they are, then that’s…

“I’d already bought my ticket – we’re away to Yeovil on Saturday – I’d already bought my ticket to be with the fans, so I didn’t get the issue or why Mr Singh wanted to raise it.

“But of course, then it was leaked to the media and then of course it all spiralled and spiralled out of control. The other thing that I took offence to was in the statement he says in the unlikely event that I attend games independently.

“Well, I mean, last season I went to Aldershot, Eastleigh, Solihull, Southend, Sutton, Wealdstone, Woking, Dagenham and Redbridge, Ebbsfleet, Maidenhead and a few others as well, so, it’s not so unlikely that I’ll attend.”

In his letter – which was sent last month – Singh wrote: “You may be aware from media coverage that Jeff Stelling has resigned as honorary president of Hartlepool United Football Club.

“As chairman of Hartlepool United Football Club, I would kindly and considerately ask that Mr Stelling is not provided with official HUFC dignitary spaces in your boardroom or equivalent for any Hartlepool United fixture at your home ground.

“In the unlikely event that Mr Stelling independently attends any Hartlepool United fixture at your home ground, I’d further request that you consider to seat Mr Stelling separately to any HUFC dignitaries or staff.”

In response to Singh’s move, the town’s MP Jonathan Brash has in turn written to National League clubs urging them to treat the popular broadcaster with the “respect and courtesy that he has most certainly earned”.

Stelling, who confirmed he had introduced the agent of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to the club after they had expressed an interest in buying it before they opted to invest in Wrexham, has insisted he would be happy to discuss the situation with Singh.

He said: “I haven’t spoken to Mr Singh for months – it might even be a year – so this was just completely out of the blue. I just don’t regard it as any big deal.

“I don’t think I’d be welcome at home games – I’d probably have to go in disguise – but certainly at away games, I’m very happy to go with the fans, no problem whatsoever. I’d rather go with the fans, let’s put it that way.

“I’ll be a Yeovil on Saturday and I’ll tell you what, I’ll say it right now – if Mr Singh is there, I’ll be happy to meet him and have a chat with him.”