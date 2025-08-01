James Milner will wear number 20 at Brighton in memory of Diogo Jota

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Milner will wear the number 20 shirt at Brighton this season in memory of the late Diogo Jota, describing his former Liverpool team-mate as a “great friend”.

The Portuguese forward died aged 28 last month in a car crash, alongside his brother Andre Silva, just weeks after helping Liverpool clinch Premier League title glory.

Liverpool have retired the number 20 jersey worn by Jota in his five seasons at Anfield, three of them alongside Milner before the veteran England midfielder moved to Brighton in the summer of 2023.

With Carlos Baleba opting to have 17 on his back ahead of the 2025/26 campaign and vacating 20, Milner, who has been Brighton’s number six, has swooped in to pay a touching tribute to Jota.

“Once I heard Carlos was looking to change his number and 20 was available, I wanted to do it as a mark of respect and pay tribute to Diogo Jota,” Milner said on the club’s X channel.

“He was an amazing player who I was fortunate to play with and a great friend as well.

“It will be a great honour to wear his number in the Premier League this year.”

Milner – whose contract was extended by Brighton in June for another season, which will take him past his 40th birthday – was among a number of Jota’s former team-mates who attended his funeral in July.