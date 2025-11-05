James McClean says he threw punch at Cardiff fan in car park in self-defence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrexham star James McClean has confirmed he threw a punch at a Cardiff fan in self-defence before last week’s all-Wales encounter in the Carabao Cup.

The teams met for the first time in 21 years last Tuesday, when the League One side beat the high-profile Red Dragons 2-1 to earn a quarter-final against Chelsea.

Reports subsequently emerged that McClean swung at a Cardiff fan before the SToK Cae Ras clash, with the Republic of Ireland international confirming to talkSPORT that an incident took place.

The 36-year-old alleges he was confronted in the players’ car park by four Cardiff fans who “started running their mouths off”, with the winger saying he reacted after their second jibe.

“Words were said,” McClean told talkSPORT. “One of them, a tall chap with glasses, made a hostile move towards me… I’m in my workplace and I feel I should never feel threatened in that workplace.

“So instead, I wasn’t waiting for him to make the first swing, so I did. Four men, one of me.

“People need to understand just because we play football doesn’t mean people can try and take liberties without their actions having consequences.

“That was it. Nothing further happened. And the situation was dealt with.”

The incident is reportedly not being investigated by police. North Wales Police have been contacted by the PA news agency.

Wrexham said in a statement to PA: “Wrexham AFC are aware of an incident involving a first-team player and a visiting supporter ahead of our match against Cardiff City, which has been reported to the relevant authorities.

“We will be making no further comment on the matter at this stage.”

Wrexham face Portsmouth at Fratton Park in the Championship on Wednesday evening.