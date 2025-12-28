Is Ivory Coast vs Cameroon on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Afcon fixture
Defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Ivory Coast battle Cameroon in a clash of tournament heavyweights as both fight for control of Group F.
Both nations came into the competition among the favourites to win the trophy in Morocco, with each boasting plenty of talent including Premier League regulars Bryan Mbeumo, Carlos Baleba, Amad and Ibrahima Sangare.
However, they both struggled in their opening matches, with the holders scraping a 1-0 win past Mozambique and Cameroon beating Gabon by the same scoreline.
Those results mean that this is a huge game in Group F, with whoever wins this match taking control of the group ahead of the final round of matches, and the group winner likely facing an easier round of 16 match while the runner-up potentially faces another continental giant in South Africa.
When is Ivory Coast vs Cameroon?
The Afcon group-stage clash between Ivory Coast and Cameroon kicks off at 8pm GMT on Sunday 28 December at the Stade de Marrakech in Marrakesh, Morocco.
How can I watch it?
The game will be available to watch in the United Kingdom across Channel 4.
The broadcaster has secured exclusive rights to the 24-team tournament and will show this game on 4Seven and online on Channel 4’s streaming service.
Team news
Ivory Coast emerged from their opener without any injury concerns. Wilfried Zaha was started as a striker but failed to score and was taken off with just over 20 minutes remaining in favour of Vakoun Bayo, while Amad is expected to retain his place after scoring the winner. Willy Boly and Evann Guessand, both unused substitutes last time out, are hoping to feature.
Cameroon also reported no fresh injury issues from their opening win. Mbeumo, Baleba and matchwinner Etta Eyong are all likely to keep their starting places ahead of this match.
Predicted line-ups
Ivory Coast XI: Fofana; Doue, Ndicka, Kossounou, Konan; Seri, Kessie, Sangare; Y. Diomande, Diallo, Zaha
Cameroon XI: Epassy; Malone, Koto, Tolo, Tchamadeu, Yongwa; Baleba, Ebong, Namaso; Mbeumo, Eyong
