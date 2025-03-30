Is Preston vs Aston Villa on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Preston North End take on Aston Villa at Deepdale in the first of two FA Cup quarter-finals today, with the Championship side looking to cause an upset in the last-eight.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are the only team from the second tier left in the competition, though they have a storied past in the Cup, winning it twice and finishing as losing finalists on five occasions, the most recent of which was in 1964.

That year was also the last time the Lilywhites reached the semi-finals, and if they’re to make it to Wembley they’ll have to beat an in-form Villa team.

Unai Emery’s side are just four points of top four and have a huge Champions League last-eight tie against PSG coming up, but they won’t dismiss this match as an easy one as they bid to reach a first final since 2015.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Preston vs Aston Villa?

The FA Cup quarter-final will kick off at 1.30pm BST on Sunday, 30 March at Deepdale Stadium in Preston.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage starting at 1.15pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action online via BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Preston boss Heckingbottom has a number of potential absentees ahead of the match, with right-back Brad Potts a doubt alongside midfielder Ali McCann and centre-back Jack Whatmough.

Striker Milutin Osmajic has suffered from a hip issue in recent weeks, and he could make his return having recently been charged by the FA over alleged racist abuse.

Defender Jordan Storey had a recent injury lay-off but returned and should be fine to face Villa.

For Villa, Ollie Watkins is the only new injury doubt after the international break, as the England striker was forced off due to a knee issue against Albania.

Ross Barkley is the other player who will likely be out, so Emery has almost a full squad to pick from – though the question remains how strong a line-up he will choose.

Marcus Rashford could make a start at striker in Watkins’ absence, while Marco Asensio will be looking to build upon his good recent performances.

Predicted line-ups

Preston XI: Woodman; Kesler-Hayden, Porteous, Lindsay, Gibson, Meghoma; Ledson, Þórðarson, Frokjaer-Jensen; Keane, Jakobsen.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Kamara, Tielemans; Rogers, McGinn, Asensio; Rashford.

Odds

Preston win - 11/2

Draw - 10/3

Aston Villa win - 12/25

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.